Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes enjoys Lakers debut with daughter in LA gear
The Los Angeles Lakers' new era is officially underway with Luka Doncic making his team debut this week against the Utah Jazz. NBA fans have been anticipating the beginning of Luka's revenge tour, and it started with a win.
Luka finished his debut with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists, as the Lakers steamrolled the Jazz, 132-113.
One of the many fans in attendance for the start of the Luka era was Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes. She was looking on from the stands with the couple's daughter, Gabriela, in her arms.
MORE: Luka Doncic's fiancée shares reaction to Lakers debut with daughter by her side
Anamaria was eager to start the "new chapter" of Luka's professional career and made sure the family was decked out in Lakers gear for the big moment.
The Lakers were so excited for Luka's debut that everyone in attendance received a Luka Doncic No. 77 shersey.
RELATED: Luka Doncic's fiancée's worst nightmare realized in Lakers trade with sad new detail
Anamaria, meanwhile, didn't leave out any details with her daughter and made sure to represent the purple and gold from head to toe.
It's going to be a wild ride in LA.
MORE: Luka Doncic's fianceé lovingly reacts to his new Lakers jersey after historic trade
Luka and Anamaria first met when they were kids in Croatia and began dating in 2016.
Anamaria is a model who has appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan Slovenia and serves as an ambassador for Lisca Lingerie. She studied at the University of Ljubljana's School of Economics and Business and has finished her coursework virtually while living in Dallas with Luka.
Doncic proposed to Anamaria in Slovenia on July 7.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl