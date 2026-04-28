Michael Vick Is Proud Dad Alongside Daughter in All-Diamond Prom Dress

Michael Vick was a showstopper on the field in his playing days. His daughter London certainly was as well with her prom dress that was as flashy as could be while she posed with her proud mom and dad.

Michael looks like he can still play after 13 seasons in the NFL from 2001-2015 (he served 18 months in federal prison from 2007-2009 for his role in a dogfighting ring), and is suffered through a 1-11 record in his first season as coach for the Norfolk State Spartans.

Sep 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Norfolk State Spartans head coach Michael Vick looks on before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While the former quarterback legend’s team struggled, Kijafa was a bright spot. The 45-year-old coach’s wife and a star of W.A.G.S. to Riches Kijafa turned heads with looks like her Spartans cheerleader fit, and her can’t-miss press conference stunner.

Their 18-year-old daughter London certainly got her sense of style from her mama as seen in her prom photos in a head-to-toe diamond dress. She rocked the amazing look and captioned her post, “The dress spoke for itself 😝 #prom2026.”Mom commented on her post, “Miss Gucci boots is top 2 and she ain’t number 2……”

Kijafa would write, “Proud mom here 🥰🥰“ on this Instagram post from London as well.

Kijafa and Michael have proud mom and dad moment with daughter

On this other IG post you can see a closer-up look at all the bling on that dress. If you scroll through you can also see Kijafa and Michael having a proud moment with their daughter in Kijafa’s post. (If you scroll through the above one, too, there’s also as a couple father-daughter only photos of Michael and London).

Dad looks so proud.

The Vicks’ love story

Michael and Kijafa met in 2002 and dated for several years before he proposed in 2009 during his 29th birthday. They married in 2012 in a lavish Miami, Florida, ceremony. They have three children together Jada Vick, 20, London, and Michael Vick Junior, 7.

They reside in South Florida.