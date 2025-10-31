Michael Vick's wife Kijafa slays shiny cheerleader fit at Norfolk State's Philly game
Michael Vick’s first season coaching college football at the Norfolk State Spartans has been a Halloween movie-like nightmare. The team is now 1-8 after another defeat on Thursday night where his wife’s fit was the biggest highlight yet again.
The Spartans fell 27-20 vs. Delaware State at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in a closer game than they’ve played of late after a tumultuous past week where coaches were fired. The game was billed as Vick vs. his former Eagles teammate DeSean Jackson, who now coaches Delaware State. They played together from 2009-2013 and shared a moment after the game.
The 45-year-old coach’s wife and a star of W.A.G.S. to Riches Kijafa has upstaged him all season including her eye-popping fit at his introduction press conference.
This week, she first showed off an all-black look that turned heads, followed by this green fit in Philly.
She even grabbed the pom poms to help cheer on Michael and the Spartans.
Michael and Kijafa met in 2002 and dated for several years before he proposed in 2009 during his 29th birthday. They married in 2012 in a lavish Miami, Florida, ceremony. They have three children together Jada Vick, 20, London Vick, 17, and Michael Vick Junior, 7.
Micahel looks like he can still play after 13 seasons in the NFL from 2001-2015 (he served 18 months in federal prison from 2007-2009 for his role in a dogfighting ring).
His wife is now the biggest star at his games, though.
