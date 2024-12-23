Michael Vick’s wife Kijafa upstages his big Norfolk State day with eye-popping fit
Michael Vick had his big day being introduced as the new Norfolk State Spartans head coach. His wife, however, outshined him with her eye-popping look.
The 44-year-old Vick takes over the HBCU program that went 4-8 last season after not playing football since 2017 where he finished his 13-year NFL career that was mostly with the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vick showed off his head coaching uniform looking like he could still play while his wife Kijafa Vick, 43, had a funny reason for hating the green and gold colors and having to hold up the custom No. 7 Spartans jersey.
RELATED: Deion Sanders shows gnarly amputated toes up-close joking with Travis Hunter
Speaking of Kijafa, she certainly stood out in her fire black leather fit with pearls popping out.
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice on coffee run
Michael and Kijafa met in 2002 and dated for several years before he proposed in 2009 during his 29th birthday. They married in 2012 in a lavish Miami, Florida, ceremony. The have three children together Jada Vick, 20, London Vick, 17, and Michael Vick Junior, 7.
Vick returns to Virginia where he’s a native and starred in college for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
No doubt, this isn’t the last we will see of Kijafa and Michael together at Norfolk State. The Spartans will certainly have a well-dressed fan next season — just maybe not in green and gold.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?