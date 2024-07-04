Most heartwarming Bronny James, LeBron James father-son moments
It will be a historic first and, in the end, simply the love of a father for his son as LeBron James watches his progeny Bronny James fulfill his dreams with the Los Angeles Lakers just as he did when he debuted to huge fanfare with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 29, 2003.
The expectations for Bronny, despite his heritage, are far less than his father's. He was a second-round selection (55th overall) vs. first overall for his legendary pops, who arrived on the NBA scene straight out of high school with unprecedented hype.
Bronny signed a four year, $7.9 million contract, and ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that he and his proud papa will indeed debut together in the first week of the regular season. However, in that same report, Bronny is expected to spend most of the season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. (Also in the least surprising news, Woj reports LeBron and the Lakers have agreed to a two-year, $104 million max deal.
Dad is proud of his son as these moments will show. There is plenty more to come, starting July 6 when Bronny is likely to make his Lakers debut in the California Classic Summer League against the Sacramento Kings 2 team. Here's what jersey number Bronny will wear. Former Lakers guard Nick Van Exel obviously approves. The game will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco and televised live by ESPN (4:30 p.m. ET).
Now let's take a stroll down memory lane.
Fresh new post of the happy Lakers family with mama Savannah James.
Bronny's been courtside or watching his pops somewhere in arenas since he was a toddler.
Kids grow up so darn fast. Don't they LeBron?
What's so funny? We'll never know. (Maybe those shorts?)
LeBron is clearly one proud papa.
Father and son share a secret handshake.
King James holds court as Chris Paul, left, and Bronny listen bemusedly.
Ba da ba ba ba atta boy!: Bronny and LeBron share a moment after the McDonald's All American Boys high school basketball game.
Stretch it good, son ... stretch it real good.
Father and son's very familiar ritual before Bronny's USC home games.
Bronny, just a month after his cardiac arrest scare on the campus of USC, and his somber-looking father prepare to follow the Canadian rapper and family friend Drake onstage at the start of his L.A. concert.
If this NBA thing doesn't pan out, Bronny can always follow his father in another direction: acting.
LeBron records Bronny's piano playing and chuckles, marveling, "A man of many talents."
Bronny is tops in LeBron's eyes ... no matter what happens or how his son's NBA career turns out.
Wow! Do you feel as old as us?