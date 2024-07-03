Contract Details for Bronny James's Multiyear Deal With Lakers Revealed, per Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are all-in on the development of No. 55 pick in the draft, Bronny James.
Whether or not you believe that the Lakers are doing this for LeBron, or not, it's clear that Los Angeles is invested in making Bronny a key developmental piece for the future.
After initial reporting indicated that Bronny James would receive a multiyear guaranteed rookie contract with the Lakers, details of the contract for James have now been revealed.
James has signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract with Los Angeles, which includes a club option for the fourth season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Lakers will give his development at least three full seasons of commitment, with the potential for a fourth and beyond. LeBron signed a two-year max contract with the Lakers on Wednesday, with a player option for year two, and will clearly take the end of his playing career season-by-season moving forward. He will be a key piece in helping to develop his own son as he enters the NBA.
There are not multiyear guaranteed contracts handed out to second-round picks very often. But even as a raw talent that will need seasoning, it's apparent that the Lakers are dedicated to making this work for both Bronny and LeBron.