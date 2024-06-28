Lakers Unveil Bronny James's Jersey Number for 2024-25 Season
One day after joining the Los Angeles Lakers, guard Bronny James has his number for the 2024-25 season.
James will wear No. 9 with his new team, the Lakers announced Friday afternoon. He will be the 16th player in franchise history to wear the number.
Previous Los Angeles players to wear No. 9 include guard Nick Van Exel, forward Matt Barnes, guard Rajon Rondo, and most recently forward Sterling Brown.
At USC, James wore No. 6—a number on the Lakers that presumably belongs to James's father, legendary forward LeBron James. The elder James has worn either No. 23 or No. 6 throughout his storied career.
On Thursday, Los Angeles took the younger James with the 55th pick of the NBA draft. It is believed that LeBron and Bronny will become the first father and son in league history to share the floor when the season tips off in October, although the elder James can theoretically become a free agent this offseason.