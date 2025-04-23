NFL draft prospect Jack Bech will wear slain brother Tiger's blood-stained Rolex
Jack Bech will be carrying extra emotion that no one in this NFL draft class can ever possibly imagine.
Luckily when his name is called, the TCU Horned Frogs standout and former LSU Tigers wide receiver will have a special token of the unbreakable bond with his older brother Martin "Tiger" Bech.
For those that don't know, the No. 8-ranked WR receiver (No. 66 overall) according to CBS Sports, tragically lost Tiger, a former wide receiver at Princeton, in the New Orleans terrorist attack on Jan. 1.
The younger Bech, always carrying his spirit with him, will be sporting the cracked, blood-stained Rolex Tiger was wearing when he lost his life. A special gift from his father when he graduated from the prestigious Ivy League school, it was brought out to the family when Tiger was fighting for his life in the ICU.
"You got the scratch marks, and you got the dried-up blood, and I'm never going to wash it," Bech said to Ryan Clark on "The Pivot Podcast." "I'm never going to fix it. I'm keeping it just the way it is. Like every time I look back at it, just knowing you know, he died in this watch. It was around his wrist when he got hit. It's just another one of those reminders to keep on pressing... This isn't for me. This is for my brother. This is for my family. This is for all the people that helped me get to this point in my life."
It's a truly inspirational story that will become an amazing moment for Bech, 22, and his family when his name is called. There is no doubt Tiger would be beaming with pride.
If you want to see the powerful moment, it starts around the 1:30 mark.
