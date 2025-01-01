Ex-Princeton Wide Receiver Tiger Bech, 28, Dies in New Orleans Truck Attack
Tiger Bech, a former wide receiver for Princeton, died early Wednesday in the truck attack in New Orleans that killed 15 and injured dozens more. He was 28.
Bech's death was addressed by his brother—former LSU and TCU wide receiver Jack Bech—in a social media post.
"Love you always brother!" Jack wrote. "You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us."
Playing for the Tigers in the late 2010s, Bech caught 53 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns in his career. Better known among Princeton fans as a return man, Bech was an All-Ivy League talent at that position.
A native of Lafayette, La., Bech played four positions and three sports in high school.
Wednesday's attack—which is being investigated as an act of terror—forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl for the first time in history.