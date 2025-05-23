The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes in photos with Brittany; Joe Burrow, others

See some of your favorite NFL stars and what they looked like in their high school prom photos.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany Mahomes kiss before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
It’s prom season as high school kids around the nation are getting dressed up and going out for what is hopefully a memorable night. Some of those amazing memories of NFL stars at their proms are fun to see, and some of the players are even unrecognizable back then while others still have that baby face.

And some like Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes are still with their then high school girlfriends like he is with now wife Brittany Mahomes in some epic photos.

Patrick and Brittany are still together since high school. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

We take a look back at the biggest stars on their big prom nights from Mahomes, to Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson, to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy who was with New Orleans Saints rookie QB Tyler Shough, to Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, to Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. Who rocked their fit best? Make sure to scroll through below.

How amazing to look back and see those prom pictures.

Cheers to the next generation of future NFL stars and their high school proms: May it be a memorable one.

