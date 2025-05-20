LeBron James’ wife Savannah is emotional for Bryce’s Louis Vuitton-flexing prom night
LeBron James and wife Savannah had a proud parent moment they shared with the world with son Bryce going to his senior prom.
The Los Angeles Lakers star is home watching the playoffs as the team lost in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. At least he didn’t have to miss his youngest son Bryce’s big prom night.
LeBron and Savannah were also proud parents recently in the stands watching Bryce and his Sierra Canyon High School team win the California state basketball championship. Dad even reacted like he won an NBA title, and then the two had a sweet moment with their son on the court.
17-year-old Byrce is headed to play basketball for the Arizona Wildcats next year, but first it was prom, and in some serious style as he rocked a Louis Vuitton suit while posing with dad, sister Zhuri, mom, and brother Bronny.
Savannah wrote on her Instagram post, “🖤Prom 2025🖤 This is really taking me out 🥹.” She then took a sweet couple photos with Bryce.
Dad also had his moment with his son, but it was to give him a baller-looking watch to complete the fit.
Hopefully Bryce had an amazing night. He certainly was dressed for it.
