LeBron James’ wife Savannah is emotional for Bryce’s Louis Vuitton-flexing prom night

Bryce hits up his senior prom in serious style as mom fights back the tears.

LeBron James and Savannah James
LeBron James and Savannah James / IMAGO / NurPhoto

LeBron James and wife Savannah had a proud parent moment they shared with the world with son Bryce going to his senior prom.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is home watching the playoffs as the team lost in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. At least he didn’t have to miss his youngest son Bryce’s big prom night.

Savannah James and Bryce James
Savannah and Bryce share a sweet hug. / Sierra Canyon/Instagram

RELATED: LeBron James’ 17-year-old son Bryce reveals giant new tattoo

LeBron and Savannah were also proud parents recently in the stands watching Bryce and his Sierra Canyon High School team win the California state basketball championship. Dad even reacted like he won an NBA title, and then the two had a sweet moment with their son on the court.

17-year-old Byrce is headed to play basketball for the Arizona Wildcats next year, but first it was prom, and in some serious style as he rocked a Louis Vuitton suit while posing with dad, sister Zhuri, mom, and brother Bronny.

Bronny James
Savannah James/Instagram

RELATED: LeBron James' son Bryce gets unreal Nike hook-up for high school student

Savannah wrote on her Instagram post, “🖤Prom 2025🖤 This is really taking me out 🥹.” She then took a sweet couple photos with Bryce.

Bryce and mom
Savannah James/Instagram
Bryce and mom
Savannah James/Instagram

Dad also had his moment with his son, but it was to give him a baller-looking watch to complete the fit.

LeBron and Bryce
Savannah James/Instagram

Hopefully Bryce had an amazing night. He certainly was dressed for it.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

