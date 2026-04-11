Rory McIlroy’s Insane Schedule With Daughter and Wife May Be Masters Success Secret

Rory McIlroy is owning the Masters at Augusta National while looking to become a back-to-back champion. His insane preparation routine before the major tournament that was revealed may give an insight into why.

The 36-year-old McIlroy won last year’s Masters to complete the career grand slam — all four golf majors — and win his fifth overall after nearly an 11 year drought without one. He’s now two days away from a second green jacket, sitting at 12-under par after two rounds, including a 7-under 65 on Friday. As a result, he now holds the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history.

Apr 10, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy reacts after a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Last year, he won over hearts, too, with his wife Erica Stoll and now 5-year-old daughter Poppy sharing a special moment together after the win.

Apr 13, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy while posing for photographs with his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy, at the green jacket ceremony during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Stoll has also impressed at this year’s Masters in a white dress where her husband got to choose a crazy menu as the champion.

He’s certainly looking like he’ll be choosing next year’s meal as well.

McIlroy reveals his unreal daily routine leading up to Masters

After Friday’s round, McIlroy revealed his insane preparation that included dropping off Poppy at school, flying to Augusta, Georgia, playing a round of golf, flying home and making it back in time for dinner with his wife and daughter. “I felt like that was a better us of my time,” he said. See his full comments below.

Rory McIlroy said that in the weeks leading up to the Masters, there were days he would drop off Poppy at school, fly to Augusta, play a round, and make it back home in time for dinner.



Perks of being the defending champ. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nTOHp2Uwdy — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 11, 2026

That’s dedication.

McIlroy lives in Jupiter, Florida, so that’s about an hour-and-a-half to two-hour flight.

We will see Sunday if it all pays off.