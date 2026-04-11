Rory McIlroy’s Insane Schedule With Daughter and Wife May Be Masters Success Secret
Rory McIlroy is owning the Masters at Augusta National while looking to become a back-to-back champion. His insane preparation routine before the major tournament that was revealed may give an insight into why.
The 36-year-old McIlroy won last year’s Masters to complete the career grand slam — all four golf majors — and win his fifth overall after nearly an 11 year drought without one. He’s now two days away from a second green jacket, sitting at 12-under par after two rounds, including a 7-under 65 on Friday. As a result, he now holds the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history.
Last year, he won over hearts, too, with his wife Erica Stoll and now 5-year-old daughter Poppy sharing a special moment together after the win.
Stoll has also impressed at this year’s Masters in a white dress where her husband got to choose a crazy menu as the champion.
He’s certainly looking like he’ll be choosing next year’s meal as well.
McIlroy reveals his unreal daily routine leading up to Masters
After Friday’s round, McIlroy revealed his insane preparation that included dropping off Poppy at school, flying to Augusta, Georgia, playing a round of golf, flying home and making it back in time for dinner with his wife and daughter. “I felt like that was a better us of my time,” he said. See his full comments below.
That’s dedication.
McIlroy lives in Jupiter, Florida, so that’s about an hour-and-a-half to two-hour flight.
We will see Sunday if it all pays off.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.