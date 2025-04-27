Russell Wilson's daughter, 7, looks like wife Ciara's twin in basketball pic
Russell Wilson is gearing up for his first season as quarterback for the New York Giants this season.
While the franchise turned heads by trading up to select Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart as the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Wilson "will be our starter."
Helping Wilson get acclimated to like in New York, the Super Bowl champ's wife, Ciara. Wilson and the "1,2 Step" singer have attended several New York Knicks games since he signed with the Giants, sitting court side in matching fits to support the city's basketball team.
The 36-year-old quarterback and the R&B singer are also using the offseason to support their kid's athletic endeavors. The famous couple share four children, Future Zahir, 10, Ciara's son from a previous relationship, Sienna Princess, 7, Win Harrison, 4, and Amora Princess, 1
Wilson posted a photo of Sienna in her baskebtall uniform and couldn't get over how much she looked like Ciara. He wrote, "My ❤️❤️❤️. You smile just like your mama 😍."
This isn't the first time Sienna has looked like her mom's twin, as she dressed up as Ciara for Halloween.
The 39-year-old gushed on Instagram, "I asked SiSi who she wanted to be for Halloween and she said me! I can’t tell you how much this means. My baby girl went on tour with me and by the end she had every detail locked! Lil SiSi as Big CiCi. My sweet Sienna Princess Wilson 🥰🖤🎤."
