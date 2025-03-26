Ciara reacts to hubby Russell Wilson's new Giants gig with his throwback Yankees fit
After weeks of speculation, Russell Wilson's free agency journey officially came to an an end on March 25. After spending one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 36-year-old quarterback is taking his talents to the New York Giants.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wilson agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed. The move comes just days after the Giants signed former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston to two-year, $8 million contract.
Schefter noted, however, that Wilson is projected to be the Giants' starting quarterback in 2025, and his wife, Ciara, couldn't be more proud.
Ciara proved to be Wilson's biggest fan in Pittsburgh, regularly bringing her four children, Future Zahir, 10, Sienna Princess, 7, Win Harrison, 4, and, Amora Princess, 1, to watch their father play at Acrisure Stadium.
Hours after the news broke that the family would be relocating to the Meadowlands, Ciara sent a strong message to celebrate on her Instagram Stories.
With Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' song playing in the background, the 39-year-old shared a throwback photo of her husband in a New York Yankees fit and wrote, "New York State of Mind! My greatest inspiration @dangerusswilson."
The 10-time Pro Bowler is also thrilled to get a fresh start with the Giants, especially since MetLife Stadium brings back so many good memories. Wilson wrote on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, "Been here before.. can't wait to do it again #MetLife @nygiants."
Back in 2014, Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos to win Super Bowl XLVIII in MetLife Stadium. Wilson and the Seahawks were incredibly dominant, holding a 36-0 lead until the Broncos finally put some points on the board late in the third quarter. Wilson and Co. ultimately won 43-8.