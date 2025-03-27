New Giants QB Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching all-back fits at Knicks game
Russell Wilson signed his new contract with the New York Giants on March 26. One day after news broke that Wilson agreed to terms with the Giants on a one-year, $10.5 million deal with incentives up to $21 million, he traveled to the Meadowlands to put ink to paper.
The Giants also signed former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston to two-year, $8 million contract, however, Wilson made his role with the team clear. "Yeah, I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day,” the Super Bowl champion said.
"This team is really looking for somebody to lead them in every way in terms of process and the offseason, during the season, our habits and our thought process, how we create a great winning culture, and how do we continue to establish that, to really build on things that we do well and things we need to continue to do."
Accompanying Wilson to sign his new contract, his wife, Ciara. The 39-year-old wore an on-theme blue dress and black knee-hight boots for the exciting occasion. After a year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, she appeared thrilled to move to the Big Apple.
Later that evening, the famous couple, who share four children, Future Zahir, 10, Sienna Princess, 7, Win Harrison, 4, and, Amora Princess, 1, made their way to Madison Square Garden to cheer for the New York Knicks.
Ciara changed her outfit before the Knicks game. She matched Wilson, 36, in head-to-toe black fits with black hats.
While Wilson threw signed footballs into the crowd, the R&B singer mingled with fellow attendees as the Knicks took on the Los Angeles Clippers. Other celebrities sitting court side included comedian Chris Rock and singer Ed Sheeran.
The Wilsons didn't prove to be good luck for the Knicks on Wednesday night, as the Clippers won 126-113.