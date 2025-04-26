Saints pick Tyler Shough’s wife, dog steal show in 2025 NFL Draft moment
Tyler Shough had his big moment at the NFL draft in the second round when the New Orleans Saints picked him at 40th overall. That moment of celebration was upstaged by his wife Jordan Shough and his dog Murphy.
The 25-year-old quarterback out of the Louisville Cardinals is the definition of perseverance as he broke his collarbone not once, but twice, as well as his leg during his college career. He also was a member of the Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders before heading to Louisville.
RELATED: Browns pick Mason Graham’s Michigan Volleyball gf posts adorable pic at NFL draft
Shough threw for 3195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions in his final college season. Now, he’s a member of the Saints and was even picked before Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.
The moment he got picked, his dog Murphy went crazy as Tyler embraced his wife Jordan in an amazing scene.
Murphy was later seen wearing a Saints bandana.
RELATED: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft room full of big-game hunting trophies
Social media has been fixated on Jordan all draft. The former Oregon soccer player and the QB got married in 2024. She’s gone viral at the draft with photos like these.
The couple will now take its talents to The Big Easy.
