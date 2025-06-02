The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Scottie Scheffler’s son’s untimely mishap upstaged by amazing moment after $4M win

The world’s No. 1 golfer has a special moment with his wife and their 1-year-old Bennett after taking the Memorial Tournament despite the baby’s stinky issues.

Matt Ryan

Scottie Scheffler with his wife Meredith and son Bennett pose with the winner's trophy during the final round of the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson golf tournament.
Scottie Scheffler with his wife Meredith and son Bennett pose with the winner's trophy during the final round of the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson golf tournament. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The world’s No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is absolutely on fire. On Sunday, he took home another $4M after winning the Memorial Tournament, but his biggest moment may have been afterward with his wife Meredith and their 1-year-old son Bennett despite the child’s big mishap cameras caught.

The win marks the third in four tournaments for the 28-year-old golfer, including winning his third overall major by taking home the PGA Championship. He’s won over $7M in prize money already in 2025.

While it’s all about his game on the course, his wife and adorable son have been a center of attention off the course. On Sunday, they simply stole dad’s thunder after his big win.

There’s one problem if you look closer at Bennett’s back as Meredith pointed out: “He has poop all over his back,” she said. “That'll happen,” Scheffler replied while inspecting the scene.

It’s something every parent can relate to with an untimely blowout happening. Hey, when you just won $4M it all seems adorable.

Despite the poop mishap, it’s a moment the family will never forget. Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on his win, and wife Meredith for dealing with Bennett’s stinky situation.

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler celebrates with his wife, Meredith, and son, Bennett, after winning the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin following the final round on June 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

