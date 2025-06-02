Scottie Scheffler’s son’s untimely mishap upstaged by amazing moment after $4M win
The world’s No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is absolutely on fire. On Sunday, he took home another $4M after winning the Memorial Tournament, but his biggest moment may have been afterward with his wife Meredith and their 1-year-old son Bennett despite the child’s big mishap cameras caught.
The win marks the third in four tournaments for the 28-year-old golfer, including winning his third overall major by taking home the PGA Championship. He’s won over $7M in prize money already in 2025.
While it’s all about his game on the course, his wife and adorable son have been a center of attention off the course. On Sunday, they simply stole dad’s thunder after his big win.
There’s one problem if you look closer at Bennett’s back as Meredith pointed out: “He has poop all over his back,” she said. “That'll happen,” Scheffler replied while inspecting the scene.
It’s something every parent can relate to with an untimely blowout happening. Hey, when you just won $4M it all seems adorable.
Despite the poop mishap, it’s a moment the family will never forget. Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on his win, and wife Meredith for dealing with Bennett’s stinky situation.
