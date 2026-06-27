Scottie Scheffler's Son Called World No. 1's 'Protege' at Travelers Championship

After a fourth place finish at the U.S. Open, Scottie Scheffler is back atop the leaderboard at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Scheffler's biggest fans, his wife, Meredith Scudder, and their two children, Bennett and Remy, are cheering him on in Cromwell, Connecticut.

On Friday, Scheffler came just short of becoming the second golfer in PGA Tour history to with two sub-60 rounds. He finished with a second-round 60.

Jun 26, 2026: Scottie Scheffler hits his ball during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. | John Dufour-Imagn Images

The world's No. 1 golfer wasn't stressed about the narrow miss. "It was kind of funny," he told reporters. "Yeah, it would be cool to shoot 59, but somebody has already shot 58 here, so it's not even the course record.

"So it's not like...you know, Jim (Furyk) kind of takes away a little bit of the special 59 when you are losing still."

Apr 8, 2026: Scottie Scheffler walks with his wife Meredith, sons Remy, and Bennett during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters Tournament. | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler's son joined him at The Travelers Championship with his own bag of golf clubs

The 30-year-old golfer warmed up for the TPC River Highlands course with Bennett, 2. The PGA Tour's official X account posted a video of the father/son duo where Bennett took a few swings of his own.

World No. 1's protégé is coming into form 🥹



Bennett Scheffler is looking sharp on the range with dad @TravelersChamp.



📺 PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/1eJQhUbBzZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 25, 2026

The PGA Tour captioned the adorable video, "World No. 1's protégé is coming into form. Bennett Scheffler is looking sharp on the range with dad."

One fan joked, "Footwork already better than dads." Another person commented, "Love this. The best family in golf." One viewer offered more advice for the toddler, "Needs to keep his head down through impact and a little more hip rotation."

Jan. 25, 2026: Scottie Scheffler shares a moment with his son, Bennett, and wife Meredith after winning The American Express PGA golf tournament. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith's newborn baby boy attended the Masters at just 9 days old

It's safe to say Scheffler's boys are getting an early education on golf. While Bennett is already practicing his swing, his little brother, Remy, joined the family at the 2026 Masters Tournament just nine days after his birth.

Apr 8, 2026: Scottie Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, carries her son, Remy, during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When asked how they landed on the name Remy, Scheffler didn't give a flowery story. "We just liked it," he said, per the AP. “We didn’t have very many good boy names, to be honest with you.”