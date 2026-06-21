Scottie Scheffler Makes 'Surreal' Comment on Wife Meredith Before US Open

Scottie Scheffler enters the 2026 U.S. Open one win away from completing a career grand slam. However, Scheffler has a lot of ground to cover to surpass Wyndham Clark, who enters round four with a six-stroke lead in first place.

Scheffler, who celebrates his 30th birthday on June 21, told reporters he plans to spend quality time with his family before teeing off. Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, share two children together, Bennett, 23 months, and newborn Remy.

The final round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club also falls on Father's Day.

Scottie Scheffler alongside his wife Meredith, baby Remy, and son Bennett during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament. | IMAGO / Bildbyran

Scheffler told reporters after finishing round three, "I’ll go hit a couple balls, hit a few putts. Just part of my kind of normal routine just to cool down.

"Then tomorrow, with kids, I’m not really going to have too much downtime. Chase around my son for a bit. Sam (Burns) should be at the house for a while, as well, and we’ll have breakfast and hang out."

Scottie Scheffler calls life with his wife, Meredith, and their two boys 'amazing'

May 5, 2025: Scottie Scheffler, his wife, Meredith, and their son, Bennett, after winning the Memorial Tournament. | IMAGO/NurPhoto

While being the best golfer in the world is an incredible title, being a husband and father is the most important job for the four-time major champion. Scheffler can't believe how lucky he was to meet Meredith at such a young age.

“It’s just amazing to see how far our lives have come, and now we have two little ones... It’s a bit surreal,” he told People in an interview published on June 17. “When you date in high school, you never really know how things are going to work out.”

Scottie Scheffler says his wife, Meredith, 'takes a lot of sacrifice' for his golf career

Scheffler knows he wouldn't be where he is in his career without his wife's unwavering support. “It takes a lot of work for me to be able to do this for a living, and it’s a lot of sacrifice for [Meredith]. To be able to celebrate those moments for both of us is really cool,” he told People.

While he wants to become the seventh golfer to ever complete a career grand slam, “There’s no more difficult tests than the U.S. Open,” Scheffler said, he also looks forward to doing "normal stuff" with his family.

“Immediately when the season ends, the first thing I want to do is just spend the time at home,” he added. “Bennett is hilarious. He’s just your typical little boy - he loves cars and trucks and dirt. He loves golf, he loves sports, and I look forward to just being able to be there and experience those things with him.”