Wyndham Clark's Girlfriend Emily Tanner Shows Off Baby Blue Dress for US Open

Wyndham Clark appears to be well on his way to winning his second career title at the 2026 U.S. Open in Southampon, New York.

While Clark may be one of the most polarizing players on the PGA Tour, his violent outburst at the Oakmont Country Club locker room during last year's U.S. Open still doesn't sit well with a lot of fans, he entered the third round with a four stroke lead in first place.

The 32-year-old has his No. 1 fan cheering him on at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club this year, his girlfriend, Emily Tanner.

Clark and Tanner hard launched their relationship at the Masters in April where the model caddied for him during the Par 3 Contest. Tanner was also by his side when he shot a closing 60 and won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May.

"I've gotten a lot of grief since last year, rightfully so," Clark told reporters in Southampton, New York. "The thing that's unfortunate is that's not who I am, what happened last year. I'm hoping I can win back the fans that I had or some new fans because it was a terrible incident."

Wyndham Clark's girlfriend, Emily Tanner, prepared multiple outfits for the U.S. Open

Tanner has fully leaned into the golf world since she and Tanner went public with their romance. Ahead of the U.S. Open, the model showed off multiple outfits for the tournament, including a sporty baby blue Malbon dress featuring a front zipper.

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka's wife commented, "Love it all!!" Katherine Fitz, Matt Fitzpatrick's wife added, "My WAGGGGG😍."

Amid Clark's dominant hold on the top spot, Tanner shared a photo of the leaderboard on her Instagram Stories and placed a red heart emoji next to his name. "Day 3!!!" she wrote.

Wyndham Clark called girlfriend Emily Tanner his 'good luck charm

During the Masters, Clark posted his first photo with Tanner on Instagram, where he's amassed 189,000 followers. He captioned the post, "Par 3 with my good luck charm 🌺."

Tanner commented, "My love ❤️."

The Over Social Agency founder gushed over Clark last week. She posted a video of Clark on Instagram and wrote, "This is my bf Wyndham. He's a pro golfer and spends most of his time findig me in the crowd. That's my why."

The No. 34-ranked golfer commented, "Best part of my day ❤️."

Jun 19, 2026: Wyndham Clark during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images