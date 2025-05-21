Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade steals show in NYC fit before Pacers-Knicks ECF Game 1
New Yorks Knicks fans are passionate — sometimes overly as seen in an incident involving an Indiana Pacers fan who was pelted by a trash bag by a mob in New York City while wearing a Tyrese Haliburton jersey. Speaking of that fan, Haliburton is flying him out to Indianapolis for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Meanwhile, Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones braved going into enemy lines for Game 1 on Wednesday night, but hopefully Knicks fans are nicer to her after seeing her NYC fit.
Jones, who has been dating Haliburton since 2019 when the couple where both students at Iowa State University, turned heads with her fashion throughout the Pacers playoff run like her letterman jacket and camo combo after his dagger three-pointer vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, and crushing her spirited fit with his mom for Mother’s Day.
Now, she’s taking her fit talents to The Big Apple and Madison Square Garden where it will be rocking for Game 1 on the ECF, and she and other Pacers fans will have to endure some NY hospitality. Before that, though, she dropped a stunning road look on Instagram.
Jones and her fire fits have arrived. Will the Pacers announce themselves in similar fashion on Wednesday?
Jones and Haliburton hope to be celebrating another big win.
