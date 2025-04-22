Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, wife Hailey drop rare photo together during NBA playoffs
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the overwhelming favorite to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award and has the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder poised to make a title run in what would be the team’s first ever. He’s also taking time between games to enjoy his wife, Hailey Summers, and their soon-to-be 1-year-old son Ares Alexander.
Alexander had a historic regular season averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game., and the Thunder just put a historic beatdown on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first round with a 131-80 final score. This OKC team is no joke.
RELATED: Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods rocks custom New York jersey blouse for NBA playoffs
While Gilgeous-Alexander is getting ready for Game 2 on Tuesday night, he’s also taking some family time. His son’s big birthday is coming up on April 25.
He also just celebrated his 1-year wedding anniversary with Summers on Valentine’s Day. The couple like to keep their relationship very private.
RELATED: LeBron James fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper Kevin Gates' harsh words
Summers is a former athlete herself as a college soccer player for the Albany Great Danes.
Gilgeous-Alexander has said Summers is his support system. This past season certainly looks like the 26-year-old is in the best head space possible.
While the playoffs are going on, the couple just shared a rare picture of them together that the Canadian basketball star put “❤️♾️” on.
How adorable. It’s love and basketball right now for Gilgeous-Alexander.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol
Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA
Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game
Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile
Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?