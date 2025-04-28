Popular college football video game cover shows how insane 2025 NFL Draft was
It was a crazy draft that didn’t nearly go as expected for several star players. Just look at the epic draft-day slide Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders endured all the way to the fifth round. How things can change so quickly for several athletes. The EA Sports College Football 25 cover exemplifies the 2025 NFL Draft perfectly.
College Football 25 is the first in the series of EA Sports games, taking over the old title NCAA Football that had been going on since 2014. The 2024 edition of that featured then USC Trojans and now Chicago Bears star Caleb Williams.
RELATED: Browns draft pick Shedeur Sanders already has commercial out about keeping ‘calm’
The College Football 25 cover featured Travis Hunter of Colorado, Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns, and Donovan Edward’s of the Michigan Wolverines.
On draft day, the only first-rounder ended up being the wide receiver and cornerback Hunter after the Cleveland Browns traded their No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars who selected the Heisman Trophy winner.
RELATED: Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks even more crazy when Dolphins call
The quarterback Ewers, meanwhile slid to the 231st overall pick in the seventh round to the Miami Dolphins after leaving behind millions of dollars in the NIL transfer portal as the Arch Manning Era has started in Texas.
The running back Edwards wasn’t even drafted, but signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets.
All three were five star recruits, but after posing together on the cover, all three went in very different directions on the way to the NFL.
RELATED: Jaguars top pick Travis Hunter reacts to Browns taking Shedeur Sanders in NFL draft
Who will be on the official EA Sports College Football 26 cover? Maybe they should decline the offer.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time
Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits
Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words
NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win