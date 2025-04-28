Popular college football video game cover shows how insane 2025 NFL Draft was

College Football 25 featured QB Quinn Ewers, WR/CB Travis Hunter and RB Donovan Edwards as cover athletes …



Ewers would go in the 7th round to the #Dolphins



Hunter 2nd to the #Jaguars.



Edwards to the #Jets as a UDFA.



Crazy how much can change in a year 🤯



(H/T @diidlake) pic.twitter.com/xegeenWIqx