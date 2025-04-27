The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders, bro Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, dad Deion in epic pic

The mother of the Sanders boys also has a heartfelt message beaming with pride after both make it to the pros.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders’ boys are in the NFL — not as expected, but they made it. The big moment was celebrated by the boys with mom Pilar, dad, and their sister Shelomi in an amazing photo.

Shedeur, 23, was expected to be a first-round pick but slide all the way to the fifth round where the Cleveland Browns took him at the 144th overall pick on Day 3. While it wasn’t the hope for his draft, Shedeur was so happy he did an epic dance and even jumped in the pool.

Shedeur Sanders
Deion Sanders/Instagram

The other Colorado Buffaloes draft hopeful was brother Shilo, 25, who slid out of the draft, but signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a stressful few days, the entire Sanders family were all together for a celebratory photo. Pilar wrote, “Two son. One league. Greatness is in the bloodline. This is more than football— it’s a Legendary legacy for the Headache Gang! Words cannot describe the feeling.”

Shilo (left), Shedeur middle
Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Regardless of when or how they made it, both Shedeur and Shilo made it pro, and mom and dad will always carry this memory.

Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Pilar Sanders, Colorado football
Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Deion and Pilar were married from 1999 to 2013 and have the two boys and the one girl.

Mom was there during the season to support her boys while rocking some custom Buffaloes gear.

Despite Deion and Pilar’s past, it was all about Shedeur and Shilo and their leap to the NFL on Sunday.

Pilar Sanders, Shedeur
Shedeur with mom / Pilar Sanders/Instagram

