Stephen Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley is his ‘twin’ in amazing time-flies photo

The oldest daughter of the Golden State Warriors star went viral during dad’s last game, and looks just like him.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles after making a basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles after making a basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Riley Curry is no longer that cute little toddler who was seen at dad’s playoff games. Now, the oldest daughter of Golden State Warriors superstar is 12 and looking so grown up, but at the same time still looks almost identical to dad.

Steph and wife Ayesha Curry now have four kids with Riley, Ryan, 9, Cannon, 6, and baby Cai, who was born in May. But back when Steph was just winning his first of four NBA titles in 2015, Riley was was practically a baby. As she started to grow, she could adorable mimic dad’s antics on the basketball court like in 2018 with his shimmy move.

Here she is celebrating with pops for the 2017 title.

Steph and Rile
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night in the Warriors play-in game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, Riley went viral dancing with mom in victory and showing she’s almost just as tall already as 5-foot-8 Ayesha is. A side-by-side photo of Riley from the game along with dad’s first championship in 2015 shows not only just how grown up she’s become, but also how much she still looks like Steph’s “twin.”

That’s incredible.

Dad may be 37 years old now, but he’s still playing at a super high level like the 37 points he dropped on Tuesday. Riley hopes to be celebrating with him at the end of the season just like old times.

Steph and Rile
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
