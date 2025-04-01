Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha laughs at her ‘genes’ with adorable baby photos
Ayesha Curry just shared photos of new baby Cai in a rare glimpse of her fourth child who looks just like dad. Now, the wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is sharing her own baby photos for the world to see.
Ayesha just had her big 36th birthday where she showed motherhood has not stopped her from crushing a bikini on a boat. She also recently wowed at the Oscars with an A-list celebrity, and crushed an “uncomfortable” skintight fit for NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area.
RELATED: Steph Curry pens heartfelt birthday message for wife Ayesha on Warriors road trip
While she’s continuing to do her thing while Steph and the Warriors are doing theirs before the playoffs start, Ayesha is still taking care of Riley, 12, Ryan 9, Cannon, 6, and Cai at home. She took a mother-son hike with Cai before her most recent photos oh him.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry gushes with 5-word praise of her 'baby' Steph
Cai wasn’t the only baby photos she was showing off, however, as Ayesha, who was born in 1989, dropped some of herself. She wrote, ”My baby photos. LOL my genes did a little something this time okay?! 😆😆”
She had some cute chubby cheeks. Ayesha also looks just like her mom Carol Alexander.
It must be baby pic Tuesday for Ayesha. But Cai wins the day with mom and brother Cannon.