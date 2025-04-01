The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha laughs at her ‘genes’ with adorable baby photos

The 36-year-old wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar just shared new baby photos of their fourth child Cai, and now of herself as well.

Ayesha Curry arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater.
Ayesha Curry arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ayesha Curry just shared photos of new baby Cai in a rare glimpse of her fourth child who looks just like dad. Now, the wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is sharing her own baby photos for the world to see.

Ayesha just had her big 36th birthday where she showed motherhood has not stopped her from crushing a bikini on a boat. She also recently wowed at the Oscars with an A-list celebrity, and crushed an “uncomfortable” skintight fit for NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area.

Hazel Renee, Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry
Ayesha and Steph (left), joined Draymond Green and his wife Hazel Renee at Renee’s birthday bash. / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

While she’s continuing to do her thing while Steph and the Warriors are doing theirs before the playoffs start, Ayesha is still taking care of Riley, 12, Ryan 9, Cannon, 6, and Cai at home. She took a mother-son hike with Cai before her most recent photos oh him.

Cai Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Cai wasn’t the only baby photos she was showing off, however, as Ayesha, who was born in 1989, dropped some of herself. She wrote, ”My baby photos. LOL my genes did a little something this time okay?! 😆😆”

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

She had some cute chubby cheeks. Ayesha also looks just like her mom Carol Alexander.

It must be baby pic Tuesday for Ayesha. But Cai wins the day with mom and brother Cannon.

Cai, Cannon, Ayesha
Ayesha Curry/Instagram
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

