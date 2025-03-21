Taylor Rooks' blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in her bestie Jack Harlow's video

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The sports anchor is dressed to the nines in Jack Harlow and Doja Cat's video for 'Just Us.'

Alex Gonzalez

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Taylor Rooks on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Jack Harlow and Doja Cat have dropped their new collaboration “Just Us,” but it’s not just them in the video.

On their single, which was released Friday, March 21, Harlow and Doja paint the town red (no pun intended), detailing their fantasies, as the two wish they were the only ones around. The song’s accompanying visual features the two making eye contact in a restaurant, and later, dancing in the dining room and kitchen. Several celebrities witness the couple in action, including Matt Damon, Nicholas Braun, John Mayer, PinkPantheress, and Harlow’s sports anchor bestie, Taylor Rooks.

In a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo, Rooks’ hair is done in braids, while she stuns in a navy dress. She is seen pouring some wine and engaging in conversation with a friend at the table. 

Now, this isn’t the first time Rooks has appeared in one of Harlow’s videos. Back in 2022, she had a cameo in the visual for Harlow’s Drake collaboration, “Churchill Downs.”

Rooks has often spoken highly of Harlow. In an interview with Vibe published in December 2023, Rooks called Harlow “one of [her] best friends in the world.”

“He is somebody that I trust and we speak every day and he’s just a very big part of my life,” said Rooks.

As sports fans and lovers of lavish lifestyles, we’re here for this friendship!

