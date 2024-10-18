Taylor Rooks' stunning Thursday Night Football fit will have you weezy
Sports reporter Taylor Rooks wears a number of hats, but whether it's on the hardwood or gridiron, her fit will be it.
Rooks pulled up to the Caesars Superdome for Thursday Night Football between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints. At midfield, Rooks posed for the camera to drop some more heat.
MORE: Taylor Rooks trolls Bam Adebayo, A'ja Wilson rumored romance
It was a stunning green jumpsuit accompanied by a perfect caption from New Orleans' own Lil Wayne.
She captioned the photo with lyrics from Weezy's verse on Gudda Gudda's "Demolition Freestyle Part 1."
On the track Tunechi raps, "Like Eli, I'm from New Orleans, I'm a Giant in this b*tch/ Move the G and add an S and put the I before the N/ And put the A in front of that, and that's what I am to the end/
That's a Saint, MFer, simplify it for them"
That's what you call flow and glow.
Unfortunately for the Saints, they didn't put on as much of a show.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude