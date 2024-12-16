Taylor Rooks slays with her amazing fashion and exclusive big-time interviews
“It’s your world,” Taylor Rooks tells me as we begin a conversation over Zoom — a code she’s lived by through her illustrious journalism career.
For over a decade, Rooks, 32, has been dominating the NFL and NBA media landscape, by way of blogging, reporting, and getting in on the action on the sidelines. Known for her thoughtful approach to stories and exclusive interviews, plus the meticulous attention to detail when it comes to her first-class outfits, the Suwannee, Georgia native has become a household name among fans.
RELATED: Taylor Rooks, Charissa Thompson wow side-by-side in business fancy NFL fits
At the time of our chat, Rooks has already had a jam-packed week. Earlier in the week, she was pregame reporting at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game — where she slayed in a tiger print dress and high heel leather boots. That Thursday, Rooks interviewed Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in an intimate conversation for the Thursday Night Football game, which the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in a 34-31 defeat.
In the days to come, she will record an appearance at her third Puppy Bowl (set to air ahead of the Super Bowl in 2025), and prepare for several NBA and NFL interviews.
RELATED: Taylor Rooks' stunning Thursday Night Football fit will have you weezy
While a schedule this busy may sound daunting, this is the life Rooks has manifested for herself.
Where did your passion for sports begin?
I always have to point to my family. I grew up in a sports family — my dad played football, my uncle played baseball, and it's just always been a part of my life. Being from down south, sports is just a part of everything that everyone does, but it bloomed from there. I think so much more of it is just my passion for people, and I was able to blend those two things together and make what I believe to be a super enjoyable career.
When you were younger, were you more invested in football or basketball?
I would say I was more invested in football, but now I feel pretty equal towards both. They have, obviously some differences in terms of the games and covering them, and the logistics of the league, but they are both such different sports. And what you get out from one is not what you get from the other, and vice versa. So I have found the joy and beauty in both equally, but growing up, absolutely football.
What does a typical day look like for you?
Well, my question is, what is a typical day? [Laughs]. I haven’t had one of those in a long time, but I have no complaints. I like that every single day is different.
Normally, I wake up, I try to take in the news of the day through my various newsletters. I'll try to read whatever book I am reading at the time. I try to use the morning to focus on all the things that aren't so “work, work, work.” I'll play with my dog, I'll sip some tea, I'll try to go to Pilates, and get get a lot of things done in the morning if I don't have to hop on a flight, which is normally what's happening.
So I'll do that. Then I'll start prepping for the interview that I have coming up, or for the show that I have coming up, or the game that I have coming up. I'll catch up on my emails to be in constant communication with my producer, my manager, my agent, and all of those different things.
But a lot of my days revolve around whatever production I have that week or productions. So it's a lot of prep, it's a lot of travel, it's a lot of calls and meetings, and a lot of watching things.
Do you remember what you purchased with the first big-girl check of your career?
Funny that you asked that, because I'm thinking of all of these moments, and something I'm trying to get much better at is saying, ‘Okay, you did this thing, you need to be happy about it and not feel like you need to move on to the next moment.’ But I have been like that for so much of my life that even those big moments, I don't think I stopped to say, ‘Oh my God, you should be proud that you just did this thing.’
My first big-girl moment was probably the first time that I saw myself on an actual television, like something that was different from, you know, me doing the blog [Scout.com], or me writing for for the blog — not to minimize that work, because it was incredibly Pivotal, and it's important to the landscape.
I [covered] this student basketball game [my sophomore year of college] with the Big 10 Network when they did this thing where they would let select students run an entire broadcast for an exhibition game. I was the sideline reporter for that game, and then the game aired on a tape delay the next day, so I got to watch myself on television. And I think that was probably my first big-girl moment, because it was the first time that like people were tuning in to listen to the story that I was presenting.
We know you primarily cover the NBA and the NFL. However, the other day, Angel Reese said something about the WNBA salary not paying her rent. Do you find that there is more money in brand deals than there is in playing the sport itself?
I think that there should be money that exists in both. I think that if you have worked your entire life to be the best at something — which is what athletes do, both men and women — and if you are at the top of your craft, of your skill, of your career, you should be compensated as such. I think it's less about “Should the brand deals give you more money?” but more so “Everybody should get the money that they deserve based on the work that they have put in to be the best.” And it's really important that we all continue to create the overall infrastructure for people to be able to make the money that they should. And I think that leagues need to continue to work towards that, especially in the women's arena. Because we can't keep creating these moments where you're being paid because you're you, but not being paid because you're an athlete.
You’ve had a lot of memorable looks this year. Which were some of your favorites?
We did a Helsa flared skirt suit set. There were some really cute black tights, and I had on black gloves. I kind of looked like I was up to some espionage. We also had this pink Sergio Hudson suit look that I loved. I've worn a bunch of Sergio Hudson looks this year. They all just fit well. They send you waist. The pants flare out. They're just, they're all distinguished and Regal, and they have great colors.
Oh, and I loved my all-purple look that I did for TNF. It was a purple dress and a long purple overcoat, and just a nice, monochromatic look.
Do you imagine you will venture into fashion soon? Perhaps starting a line of your own?
I think venturing into fashion would be fun. I don't know if I'd have my own line, but I definitely love clothes. Clothes tell a story to the world, like I think that your style is a reflection of your interests, and if it's not your interest, it's at least like what you want people to see from you.
There's a storytelling element to what you wear, and I'm a storyteller, so I think fashion is super intriguing. So I don't know if I'd have a line, but I'm certainly interested in doing things that showcase all of my interests. I enjoy looking good, so I would like to venture into fashion, but I just don't know in what capacity or what that looks like.
What advice can you give to someone who wants to elevate their fashion, but is on a budget?
Oh, I love this question. So first off, and I mean this, I love thrifting. And when I say thrifting, I'm not talking about those super nice consignment stores. Literally, my mom and I, if we would just had a day, we would go to Salvation Army or Goodwill, and we would hunt through the clothes and see things that we thought look really good.
And clothes used to have, in my opinion, better cuts, the tailoring was a little better. They use different material and fabrics. People don't always put the same time and care into clothes that they do now. So if you're on a budget, I think it's fun to go thrifting and hunting for good clothes. That's always a good time. Get with some friends and do that. Take advantage of every sale.
I like to do that because a lot of the time, I’m only wearing things one time.
I'm also a huge fan of renting clothes. I have used Rent the Runway since like, 2016 when I was working at the Big 10 Network.
When it comes to fashion, all of us can be a lot more green in terms of what we wear. We can be wasteful when we buy things and then don't wear them again.
All of those things, I think, can help when you're on a budget — and also knowing that it's not always the esigner, expensive thing that is going to make you look the best. And I am not just saying that. I'm not always wearing designer things — you have to wear, the things that work for you, that fit your body, that make you feel good, and that isn't always a $5,000 jacket. That just isn't realistic.
Whenever you are kind of getting rid of clothes, — the things that don't fit, things that no longer serve you, — donation is paramount. I always, always, always donate my clothes, and I think that everybody should do that as well.
What are some of your go-to accessories?
I need to get better with accessories. And it's so funny that you say that, because the other day, I was like, “I don't have a watch.” I want to get a good watch. So I'm gonna get back to you on what my favorite accessories are, because I want one of them to be a watch. I love a Van Cleef necklace, because they’re cute and dainty. I always wear those.
This isn't necessarily a fashion thing, but my Oura ring, that tracks my sleep — love it.
I love a good purse, gotta say that as well. But yeah, I need to step up my other accessories for sure. So maybe when I meet you in person, I'll have a Rolex.
You can never go wrong with a Rolex.
Yeah, just a little classic watch.
What do you think is the biggest issue women in the sports industry are facing right now?
The internet can just be really, really toxic. I always encourage young girls and women that are coming up that the internet is not a real place. It is not your reality, and you can't listen to the bad things that people are saying online, because I think it's a place sometimes, especially in sports, where they are sometimes looking to tear you down. And the internet, in some ways, has become a cesspool of people that want to make your day bad, and you can never let them.
In this space where there are a lot of men — both as colleagues, and in the fan base — you’re always having to deal with making sure everybody knows that this space does not belong to anybody. It belongs to the people that went to be there. It's one of the reasons I no longer say “male-dominated space,” because I don't think that men are dominating it. I just think that there are more of them, and I think that we need to continue to speak about it in that way, because this isn't owned by anyone.
How do you envision 2025, and beyond?
Glorious. I think my goals continue to change every single year, if not every single season. What I thought I wanted to do and be when I started is almost unrecognizable now. And one of the really cool things about the sports media industry is there's always something new you can do. I get to sideline report, I get to interview, I get to host, I get to anchor, and dabble in all of the different disciplines that exist. Being a media member is really exciting, and so I just want 2025, to be me continuing to show all the different things that I can do, and continue to not be put into a box, and just literally do it all. I tell people I want to do everything. And I mean it when I say that. And think that's how everyone should think about it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos