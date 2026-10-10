Texas HC's Steve Sarkisian's Wife Loreal Shares Career Low Point Before Oklahoma Game

The Texas Longhorns look to stay undefeated when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Oct. 10.

While Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, who led the team to No. 1 this season, is at the top his career right now -- his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, reminded fans how far he's come and the No. 1 person has to thank before the Texas-Oklahoma game -- Nick Saban.

Loreal, known as "The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," traveled back to Tuscaloosa, Alabama this week for the premiere of "SABAN," an ESPN Originals docuseries.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 52-year-old coach wanted to join his wife at the premiere, but couldn't attend due to Week 6 game preparations.

Loreal, who married Sarkisian in 2020 during his second stint with the Crimson Tide, discussed how much Saban and his wife, Terry Saban, mean to her.

"He and Miss Terry have been so instrumental in our lives," she said in her behind-the-scenes video. "I'm very grateful for Miss T and Coach Saban.

"They took us at at time in Steve’s career where it was low and not seeming promising. He adored him and loved on him and supported him and the rest is history really."

Sep 9, 2023: Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian greets former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban midfield before their game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Loreal added, "Personally, I think me and Coach Saban are best friends, like me and him are closer than him and Steve. Don’t nobody really know that. . don’t nobody really know that."

Steve Sarkisian Credits Nick Saban for Saving His Career After USC Fired Him 5 Games Into the Season

Saban hired Sarkisian as an offensive analyst in 2016 following a tumultuous time his career. Struggling with alcoholism and a pain killer addiction, USC fired him as head coach five games into the 2015 season.

Aug 30, 2014: Southern California Trojans coach Steve Sarkisian at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've said this numerous times, but I would not be the head coach at Texas if it weren't for Nick Saban," Sarkisian told ESPN in 2022.

"He gave me a chance when I had a hard time getting an interview, never mind a job. There were days that I thought, 'Man, I'm never going to be a head coach again. I'm never going to be an offensive coordinator again. I'm never going to get another job.'.

Overall, Saban is the man who "saved my career," Sarkisian said.

However, the seven-time college football championship coach gives the credit to his protege. "Sark is the one who did the work," Saban told ESPN.

Former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and head coach Nick Saban. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We supported him and made sure there were the right resources and people in place to help him, as we have with many others. But, listen, he saved his own career by doing a great job for us and rehabbing himself professionally, and I'm not just talking about personally, but professionally in a really, really positive way that impacted our program greatly and helped us be successful here."