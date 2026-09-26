Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's Wife Loreal Crushes Accidental Fit Before Tennessee Game

The Texas Longhorns look to stay undefeated when they hit to the road to face the Tennessee Volunteers on September 25.

Texas has been ranked No. 1 ever since head coach Steve Sarkisian led the team to a stunning comeback win over Ohio State in Week 2. During the Longhorns' celebration, Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, joined him on the field at Darrel K. Royal Stadium.

Loreal, who shares a son, Amays, 1, with Sarkisian, looked casually cool in jean shorts and thigh-high boots during the 24-23 victory.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leaves the field with his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas is back in primetime to take on the No. 14-ranked Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Week 4 and fans can't wait to see what Loreal will wear for the game.S

Steve Sarkisian's Wife, Loreal Sarkisian, Played Spin the Bottle to Select Her 'Kick Off' Outfit

One day before the Texas vs. Tennessee matchup, the stylist had some fun by leaving her outfit to complete chance. She captioned the post, "The only way I play spin the bottle to kick off the weekend..."

She picked three items based on wherever the bottle top pointed. In the end, Loreal looked flawless in a sleeveless white blouse that perfectly matched her striped, wide leg trousers and Chanel loafers.

There are few things Loreal loves more than Chanel. She reminisced over her first time attending the desiner's fashion show earlier this week. She wrote, "Chanel was my first love in fashion: my first real connection to luxury and to the kind of craftsmanship, history, and world-building that made me want to understand fashion more deeply."

"Attending my first Chanel show will always be one of my favorite Fashion Week memories," she continued. "There was something incredibly special about finally experiencing in person a house that had meant so much to me long before I ever sat in that room."

Loreal flew to Manhattan last week to attend Christian Siriano's Rare Carat lunch event during New York Fashion Week. However, fans can expect to see her back in game day mode for Texas' first road match of the season in Knoxville.