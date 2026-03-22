Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Causes Stir With Dress, Teasing Message

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole once again turned heads with one of her fits, but it was more so her caption on her post along with it that caused a stir.

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off from 2017-2022, and their breakup was particularly hard on Nicole, who broke down on an episode “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” about being in the public spotlight and the end of the relationship. She’d bounce back and survive the military tests as a winner on the show, by the way, showing how tough she is.

"Experiences like this put life into perspective." 🗯️ Kayla Nicole opened up about showcasing her "vulnerable" side on Special Forces. pic.twitter.com/Ff2mVrVzrt — Page Six (@PageSix) December 17, 2024

The 34-year-old Nicole was also seen at the Super Bowl rooting against Kelce in 2025 when the Kansas City Chiefs and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. She was even seen showering in the confetti after the game.

Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards. | IMAGO / Depositphotos

Then there was her head-turning Halloween costume where afterward she addressed diss rumors at Kelce.

Now, she’s making headlines again by posting this jaw-dropping dress below with the caption, “Imagine coming home to me. It wont happen, but just imagine. 🤭.”

Meanwhile, Kelce has announced he’s coming back a year with the Chiefs and he’s planning his June 13 super wedding to Taylor Swift, whom he dated after his breakup with Nicole.

Nicole is still reportedly single herself.