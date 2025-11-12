Kayla Nicole addresses Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Halloween costume diss rumors
Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole turned heads with her Halloween costume and raised some eyebrows as a perceived diss of Kelce and his fiancée and recording artist Taylor Swift. Nicole addressed the rumors on her podcast on what she meant by it.
Nicole and Kelce dated on and off from 2017-2022, and their breakup was particularly hard on Nicole, who broke down on an episode “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” about being in the public spotlight and the end of the relationship. She’d bounce back and survive the military tests as a winner on the show, by the way, showing how tough she is.
She was also seen at the Super Bowl rooting against Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs and celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ big win and showering in the confetti after the game.
So when she dropped the perfect Toni Braxton dress recreating the “He Wasn’t Man Enough” video from 2000, it made sense to assume it was a shot at Kelce and Swift. Nicole talked about it on her “The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole” podcast.
”I feel like Halloween is an opportunity for you to let your creative flag fly. As someone who grew up in a black Christian household who wasn't allowed to celebrate Halloween for real unless she was going to the church trunk holiday party and I could dress up as like an angel or a fish, I wasn't really able to creatively live my best life on Halloween growing up. Now with this big old age, I'm going to do what I want. I'm going to show a little skin and I'm going to shake a little a***. And that's what happened this Halloween, honestly, like as with anything, I think that people will try to project their own narratives, right? But for me personally, I am, and I think it's very important to say this in this moment, I am not in the business of tearing other women down. I'm in the business of celebrating them. And for me, this moment was about celebrating an icon in my culture.”
Here’s her full statement:
So there you have it, Nicole wasn’t throwing shade, she says, at her ex-Kelce and his fiancée Swift.
