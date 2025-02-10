Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole celebrates Eagles Super Bowl win showering in confetti
It's a celebration in Philadelphia after the Eagles steamrolled the back-to-back defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, to hoist the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIX.
The game was never close as the Eagles defense held firm against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs offense en route to a second Super Bowl win in eight years.
After the game, it was time to party.
One person who couldn't wait to soak in the moment was Kayla Nicole, who is having an incredible start to February. She was named one of the winners of the reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test where she had to push her body to the limit in a series of high-intensity military drills.
Then, she got to watch the Eagles take down ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.
After the game, Kayla Nicole made her way onto the field to enjoy the confetti celebration.
Sometimes you just have to live in the moment.
During the postgame celebration, Kayla Nicole also linked up with rap star GloRilla on the field.
Kayla Nicole was in New Orleans on assignment for I Am Athlete and conducted interviews throughout the week. It's hard to imagine she could've had a better time to finish off the weekend.
