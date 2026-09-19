Trinidad Chambliss' Girlfriend Alina Glows in Brown Dress Before Ole Miss-LSU Game

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss Rebels take on their former head coach, Lane Kiffin, and the LSU Tigers in Week 3.

After leading the Rebels to a win over the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl last season, Chambliss returned to Ole Miss for his sixth and final year of eligibility.

While Chambliss emerged as a star under Kiffin's guidance, the quarterback's girlfriend, Alina Anderson, started dating him long before he stepped into the spotlight.

Chambliss and Anderson started dating when they were both students at Ferris State University, where the 24-year-old played for four years including a red-shirt freshman season.

The Michigan native led the Bulldogs to a Division II title in 2024 before transferring to Ole Miss, where he took over as the starter following Austin Simmons' injury last year.

Anderson, a fellow collegiate athlete, also transferred out of Ferris State. She went to Central Michigan University in 2023 where she played on the Chippewas volleyball team for three years and-a-half years. She also played on the women's basketball team.

Anderson graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration in accounting.

Trinidad Chambliss' Girlfriend, Alina Anderson, Is Crushing Wedding Solo Amid Ole Miss Football Season

While Chambliss is laser focused on making the most of his final year of college football in Mississippi, Alina attended numerous weddings solo, including her brother Nate's nuptials.

Anderson, who looked gorgeous in a brown satin bridesmaid dress, posted on Instagram just a few days before the Ole Miss-LSU showdown. She wrote, "Wedding season continues & I had the cutest dates! Officially gained a 3rd sister! Cheers to the Anderson’s! 🥂🤎."

Anderson, who works as an audit and assurance associate at BDO, per her LinkedIn, has kept a low profile this season. She hasn't posted a photo with Chambliss since the CFB playoffs last season.

However, Anderson is also busy as she's pursuing her MBA while preparing for the CPA exam, as stated in her LinkedIn profile.

Sep 12, 2026; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Chambliss, he keeps his Instagram page stricly football-related. Fans will have to keep an eye out for Anderson at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 19.