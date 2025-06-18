Lane Kiffin sends heartbreaking message after mom Robin's death
While Ole Miss Rebels football head Lane Kiffin prepares the 2025 season, he's making the most of the most of his break by spending quality time with family.
Kiffin shares three children, Landry, 20, Presley, 18, and Knox, 16, with ex-wife Layla Kiffin, whom he's since reconciled with after divorcing in 2016. Kiffin and Layla first met while he was an offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Volunteers and married in 2004.
While Kiffin's father, longtime NFL and college defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, died at age 84 last July, the family is dealing with another heartbreaking loss.
The 50-year-old head coach announced that his mother, Robin Kiffin, died on Tuesday, June 17.
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin breaks silence on daughter Landry, son Knox’s Oxford moves
Kiffin first posted a picture with his mother and his brother, Chris Kiffin, who joined the Ole Miss Rebels coachting staff as an analyst in 2024. He captioned the post with two red heart emojis. Robin Kiffin is also survived by her daughter, Heidi Kiffin.
He wrote in second post on his Instagram Stories, "We will miss you Mom. Thank you for everything and say hi to Pops. I'm glad your broken heart can now be healed with him again."
Robin stood by Monte's side as he was inducted into the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's Ring of Honor in 2021. Monte helped the franchise win Super Bowl XXXVII as the team's defensive coordinator.
Kiffin's eldest daughter, Landry, also posted a tribue on her Instagram Stories. She posted multiple photos, including one from the Rebels' Gator Bowl win in January, and wrote, "Rest in peace sweet Mimi ❤️."
RELATED: Lane Kiffin gives update on son Knox’s football career with Oxford move complete
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate