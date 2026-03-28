Tyrese Haliburton’s Fiancée Jade Stuns in White Bridal Shower Dress With Pacers WAGs
The Indiana Pacers haven’t had much to cheer about this season after making the NBA Finals almost a year ago. Their injured superstar Tyrese Haliburton’s future wife Jade Jones at least is winning off the court.
Haliburton was hurt in Game 7 of the NBA Finals vs. the Boston Celtics when he hurt his Achilles. He’s been out all season, but is looking great in his recovery.
The Pacers are just 16-58 as of this writing.
Last season, the fiancée of NBA All-Star had quite the run of playoff fits from her custom shoestring top, to her Haliburton faces jeans.
Jones stuns in bridal shower white
She’s still winning during the season, just not at games as the future bride had her bridal shower. She wrote, “showered with love by my @pacers family 🤍🥺,” and then turned heads in this short white dress stunner.
Pacers for the win on this day.
Haliburton and met when he played basketball for the Iowa State Cyclones and she was a cheerleader at the school.
They’ll be married sometime this year.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.