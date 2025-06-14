Jade Jones’ insane Tyrese Haliburton faces jeans prove bad luck in Pacers loss
Jade Jones had a winning look for the NBA Finals Game 4 on Friday night, but unfortunately her All-Star boyfriend Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers didn’t come through.
It looked like Indiana was going to go up 3-1 in the series vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, but OKC stifled the cold-shooting Pacers in the fourth to stun the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 111-104. Haliburton didn’t have his best game either, scoring 18 points with seven assists and just two rebounds.

In the crowd as usual was the girlfriend of Haliburton, who has been as on fire as her man has been on the court these playoffs with her fit game. She had some insane custom jeans on for Game 1, and even upstaged Haliburton’s mom and dad with her lucky custom miniskirt in Game 3.
Jones, who met Haliburton when he played for Iowa State in college, also has been very vocal, even going viral for a tirade in the Oklahoma City crowd in Game 2, and ripped the New York Knicks in a mocking cheer after the Eastern Conference Finals.

There was no mocking or good luck skirts in Game 4, however, but she did crush an insane fit with Haliburton’s face all over her jeans.
While it proved to be an unlucky fit this time, no doubt Jones will be bringing the fire with her look and her team spirit when the series heads back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Monday night.
