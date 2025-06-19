Jade Jones flaunts custom Tyrese Haliburton shoestring top for Pacers-Thunder Game 6
If this is the last fit Jade Jones wears for the 2025 NBA Finals, she certainly went out with a splash.
The girlfriend of Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton has turned heads all postseason with her fits while her man has had a playoffs for the ages. For the Finals, she’s crushed looks like her preppy look, and her lucky custom miniskirt, and some jeans with Halliburton’s face all over them.
She even got into it with the Oklahoma City Thunder fans at one point in Game 2 of the series in her support.
With Thursday night’s Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse a do-or-die one for the Pacers trailing the thunder 3-2 in the series, Jones pulled out one of her best looks yet with the custom shoestring top and Hali hat.
Win or lose for the Pacers, that’s a winning look from Jones.
Jones and Haliburton have been dating since 2019 where they met in college at Iowa State University.
She hopes this isn’t the last fit she wears for the 2024-2025 Pacers season and there’s one more for a Game 7 in Oklahoma City on Sunday night.
