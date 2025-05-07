Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend turns heads again as Pacers star hits dagger 3-pointer
Tyrese Haliburton has been incredible these NBA playoffs for the Indiana Pacers with two game winners so far. Tuesday night’s epic comeback and dagger three-pointer will be a highlight Pacers — and Cleveland Cavaliers — fans never forget. Also unforgettable, was his girlfriend Jade Jones’ sick letterman jacket fit and moment after the game with her man.
Indiana trailed by as many as 20 points until they mounted an epic comeback that was completed after Haliburton got his own miss off a free throw and ran back to the three-point line where he drilled a dagger with 1.1 seconds left.
Watching it all was his girlfriend of six years Jade Jones. The two met while he was playing basketball for the Iowa State Cyclones and she was a cheerleader there.
Jones works as an elementary school teacher back home in Iowa, and doubles as a model and influencer. During the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the couple was seen together in adorable photos in France. They also went full tourist together while taking a Disney World vacation.
After his big game-winner to put the No. 4 Pacers up 2-0 over the No. 1 seed Cavs, Haliburton celebrated with Jones, who was rocking a sweet Haliburton letterman jacket and some camo pants.
She also took a selfie with other Pacers WAGs from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
Haliburton may have hit the game winner, but Jones hit the fit winner for Tuesday night’s all-time game.
