Viral NBA WAG Jade Jones posts stunning France photos with Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton didn’t see much of the court during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He still managed to have a great time off the court, and by the looks of it, his girlfriend did as well.
The Indiana Pacers All-Star Haliburton only played 26 minutes overall across Team USA’s gold medal run of six games. It doesn’t mean the point guard didn’t enjoy himself, closing down Paris clubs, spraying champagne with his teammates, or hilariously flexing his gold medal on social media with just himself and even one of his adorable dog.
Haliburton was joined in France by his viral girlfriend Jade Jones. The couple have been together since 2019 when they both were students at Iowa State University, where he played basketball and she was a cheerleader. Jones is currently living out her dream as an elementary school teacher in Iowa, but doubles as a model and influencer. Just take a look at all nine photos the 26-year-old Jones posted on her Instagram from France and you’ll see why.
Haliburton is only 24 and will likely be chosen for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. In the meantime, let’s hope to see much more of the adorable couple together.