Tyrese Haliburton and viral WAG girlfriend go full tourist at Disney World
Tyrese Haliburton has been enjoying his summer off before the NBA season tips off for the Indiana Pacers, and his girlfriend, Jade Jones, has been by his side.
During the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Jones posted adorable photos of the couple in France.
In an Orlando trip, the two went to the most magical place on earth, Disney World. When Haliburton wasn’t jabbing at Orlando Magic fans, he was riding roller coasters, eating chocolately treats, dancing with Mickey Mouse, and more importantly, posing for cute photos with Jones (scroll through).
Even Caitlin Clark like the photos. That looks like a good time.
Haliburton and Jones met as students at Iowa State University. Jones was a cheerleader there while Haliburton played basketball. The couple has been together since 2019. Jones is currently living out her dream as an elementary school teacher in Iowa, but doubles as a model and influencer.
The All-Star point guard Haliburton only played 26 minutes overall across Team USA’s gold medal run of six games. It doesn’t mean the point guard didn’t enjoy himself, closing down Paris clubs, spraying champagne with his teammates, or hilariously flexing his gold medal on social media with just himself and even one of his adorable dog.
That’s quite a summer. Let’s hope it’s an amazing rest of 2024 for Haliburton and Jones.
