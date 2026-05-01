Vanessa Bryant’s Tear-Jerking Message for Daughter Gianna’s Would-Be Birthday

It’s been over six years since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna perished in a helicopter crash in January of 2020. Today, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant would’ve turned 20, and mom Vanessa Bryant had a tear-jerking message and photo in honor of her And Kobe’s second born.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe was 41 while Gianna was just 13 and on her way to her own basketball game when nine people died in the crash in Calabasas, California.

Fans gather at a mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna painted on the wall of Hardcore Fitness Bootcamp gym in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant and his daughter and seven other persons died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26, 2020. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Gianna would be in college right now and if up to her a member of the UConn Huskies basketball team that she loved so much. Mom even gave an Gigi amazing tribute when the women’s Huskies won the national title in 2025.

Vanessa has raised Gianna’s three sisters and Kobe’s daughters Natalia, 23, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, and had many adorable family moments like when they were honored at Kobe Bryant Bobblehead night at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryan, during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gianna and Kobe are gone but not forgotten. Last year, a special edition Nike Kobe sneaker were dedicated to Gianna, or “Mambacita” as her mom refers to her as, and Vanessa gifted them to good friends like Pau Gasol’s wife Catherine.

New Gigi shoes drop

This year, the new versions dropped in her honor in a video from Nike that Vanessa just shared.

Mom’s heartbreaking message for her late daughter

For Gianna’s would-be 20th birthday on Friday, May 1, Vanessa also posted this heartbreaking message for her lost daughter on Instagram along with a photo:

“Happy birthday to my sweet baby angel, Gianna. Words can’t express how much I love and miss you mamacita. Mommy loves you so much! #HappyBirthday #20 💕💕💕”

Natalia would drop a “❤️❤️” on the comments as well.

Vanessa then posted a tribute video for her daughter where they announced scholarship for 20 local student athletes on behalf of Gianna. Amazing.

Gianna was taken too soon, but never forgotten, and mom makes sure to honor her legacy in so many awesome ways.

Mar 24, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A statue of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant at the Star Plaza at the Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images