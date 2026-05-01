Vanessa Bryant’s Tear-Jerking Message for Daughter Gianna’s Would-Be Birthday
It’s been over six years since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna perished in a helicopter crash in January of 2020. Today, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant would’ve turned 20, and mom Vanessa Bryant had a tear-jerking message and photo in honor of her And Kobe’s second born.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe was 41 while Gianna was just 13 and on her way to her own basketball game when nine people died in the crash in Calabasas, California.
Gianna would be in college right now and if up to her a member of the UConn Huskies basketball team that she loved so much. Mom even gave an Gigi amazing tribute when the women’s Huskies won the national title in 2025.
Vanessa has raised Gianna’s three sisters and Kobe’s daughters Natalia, 23, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, and had many adorable family moments like when they were honored at Kobe Bryant Bobblehead night at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.
Gianna and Kobe are gone but not forgotten. Last year, a special edition Nike Kobe sneaker were dedicated to Gianna, or “Mambacita” as her mom refers to her as, and Vanessa gifted them to good friends like Pau Gasol’s wife Catherine.
New Gigi shoes drop
This year, the new versions dropped in her honor in a video from Nike that Vanessa just shared.
Mom’s heartbreaking message for her late daughter
For Gianna’s would-be 20th birthday on Friday, May 1, Vanessa also posted this heartbreaking message for her lost daughter on Instagram along with a photo:
“Happy birthday to my sweet baby angel, Gianna. Words can’t express how much I love and miss you mamacita. Mommy loves you so much! #HappyBirthday #20 💕💕💕”
Natalia would drop a “❤️❤️” on the comments as well.
Vanessa then posted a tribute video for her daughter where they announced scholarship for 20 local student athletes on behalf of Gianna. Amazing.
Gianna was taken too soon, but never forgotten, and mom makes sure to honor her legacy in so many awesome ways.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.