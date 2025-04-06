The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant gives amazing Gigi tribute after UConn women's basketball championship

After the UConn women's basketball team won it's latest national championship, Vanessa Bryant gave a heartfelt tribute to Gigi, where she would have committed to play.

Josh Sanchez

Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States at the Olympics.
Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States at the Olympics. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The UConn women's basketball team won the 2025 national championship over Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks in dominant fashion, and no one was happier than Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, paid tribute to her late daughter Gigi after Paige Bueckers and the Huskies hoisted the trophy.

"Gigi would've loved being with you," Vanessa wrote.

She added a quote from GIgi, "When you think you can't, UCONN!" She finished off the message with a congratulations to the program and head coach Geno Auriemma.

Gigi Bryant Vanessa Bryant Uconn women's basketball
Vanessa Bryant / Instagram

It has been widely reported that Gigi's dream was to play for UConn, and she had a major respect for head coach Geno Auriemma.

After her tragic passing, along with her father in that fateful helicopter crash, the UConn women's program honored Gigi with flowers and a jersey on the court. Kobe once told the story that Gigi was "hellbent on UConn" and would have been a Husky.

Shirts honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant and the other 7 helicopter crash victims rest on chairs before the start of the game bet
Shirts honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant and the other 7 helicopter crash victims rest on chairs before the start of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

UConn has also referred to Gigi as "forever a Husky" on their social media accounts.

Congratulations to the Huskies and Coach Auriemma on the latest national championship, and it is going to be fun to see what Paige Bueckers can accomplish in the WNBA.

