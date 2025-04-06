Vanessa Bryant gives amazing Gigi tribute after UConn women's basketball championship
The UConn women's basketball team won the 2025 national championship over Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks in dominant fashion, and no one was happier than Vanessa Bryant.
Vanessa, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, paid tribute to her late daughter Gigi after Paige Bueckers and the Huskies hoisted the trophy.
"Gigi would've loved being with you," Vanessa wrote.
MORE: Vanessa Bryant reveals sick new Nike Kobe kicks with Lakers, Gigi inspiration
She added a quote from GIgi, "When you think you can't, UCONN!" She finished off the message with a congratulations to the program and head coach Geno Auriemma.
It has been widely reported that Gigi's dream was to play for UConn, and she had a major respect for head coach Geno Auriemma.
MORE: Vanessa Bryant matches Kobe's daughter Natalia in all-black ski fits with Pau Gasol
After her tragic passing, along with her father in that fateful helicopter crash, the UConn women's program honored Gigi with flowers and a jersey on the court. Kobe once told the story that Gigi was "hellbent on UConn" and would have been a Husky.
UConn has also referred to Gigi as "forever a Husky" on their social media accounts.
Congratulations to the Huskies and Coach Auriemma on the latest national championship, and it is going to be fun to see what Paige Bueckers can accomplish in the WNBA.