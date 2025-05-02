The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant honors daughter Gigi with amazing gift to Pau Gasol, wife Catherine

The widow of Kobe Bryant and mother of Gigi made sure to spread her daughter’s love with an awesome gesture.

Matt Ryan

March 7, 2023: Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA.
March 7, 2023: Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

May 1 was a tough day for Kobe Bryant’s family and friends as his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant would’ve turned 19 years old. Her mother and Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant made sure to spread Gigi’s love in most amazing way.

Gigi tragically passed away with dad Kobe in the January of 2020 helicopter crash in Southern California that took the lives of nine people.

Vanessa sent a tearjerking tribute to her daughter on Instagram, while big sister Natalia Bryant also honored Gigi with the sweetest photo of the two.

Gigi Bryant
A photo of Gigi Vanessa shared on her would-be 19th. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Other tributes poured in for her, including from good friend Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine, who received Gigi’s special edition Kobe 9 Protro “Mambacita” shoes that released on 5/1 for her birthday. With the amazing box in front of her, Cat wrote on her IG a touching message: “Even just the box is pretty! HBD Gigi. Just like this, you were so beautiful on the outside, but somehow even more special on the inside. Your legacy has changed sports forever, especially for young girls. We continue to be so proud of you and miss you so much. ❤️“

Kat Gasol
Kat Gasol/Instagram

The amazing part about the super awesome “Mambacita” sneakers gift with all the Gigi details on them, was Cat revealed she received the box at exactly 5:01 PM on 5/1.

Kat Gasol
Kat Gasol/Instagram

Wow, that’s incredible.

The Bryants and the Gasol families have remeained super close after Kobe’s death, including taking a family ski trip recently where they took some adorable family photos.

Cat and Pau also sent Vanessa an amazing flower arrangement for Gigi.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

What an awesome way to honor Gigi by Vanessa with her gift and impeccable timing to the Gasol family.

Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryan
Pau Gasol (right) is presented the 2023 Kobe &Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award by Vanessa Bryant (center) during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

