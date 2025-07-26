Who is MLB sensation Nick Kurtz's very private girlfriend Ally Elia?
"Insanity"
That's the perfect single word that the Athletics rookie sensation's girlfriend Ally Elia (also reported to be Ally Eliea) used to describe Nick Kurtz's truly historic single-game onslaught last night, with ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan calling it arguably "the best game ever."
So while the 22-year-old Big Amish likes to keep his girlfriend on the down low, away from the public eye, The Athlete Lifestyle was able to get some details about the Wake Forest Demon Deacon, where the two met.
Elia might be part of Buffalo Bills mafia
Eliea hails from Buffalo, New York, where she graduated from the private Nichols School in 2020, before heading down south for college. It's safe to assume she's a huge Buffalo Bills fan.
"I just wanna thank my fans, wouldn’t have made it without you guys 🙏🏼😫❤️," she wrote in her caption at the time.
If Elia only knew that five years later that her boyfriend would be gaining fans exponentially with his monster July for the soon-to- be Las Vegas Athletics.
Elia keeps a low profile on social media
Elia rarely post on social media, at least on Instagram. Besides celebrating her boyfriend's historic achievement on her IG Stories, her last actual post was from early March, and the one before that was May 2023.
For her most recent one, she also showed a sense of humor, writing, "Guys got some big balls photobombing the back of my picture like that." Look to the left in the image below.
It looks like Elia might have also taken some time away from social media, with one friend commenting, "Welcome back to instagram[,] you were very missed."
Elia supports Kurtz always
Even when Kurtz got called up to the big leagues, he was very nonchalant telling his girlfriend about it, according to the Sacramento Bee.
They were talking about her job before he even brought it up, telling Elia, "I just got called up."
It's unclear if Elia has ever attended one of his historic major league performances yet, but she's always watching, as her IG Stories last night proved.