Nick Kurtz's girlfriend has one-word reaction to his 'best game ever' in MLB history
ESPN insider Jeff Passan, never one to exaggerate, said about Nick Kurtz's historic performance, "There's a genuine argument it is the best game ever."
Kurtz, the 22-year-old rookie sensation, has done the impossible - made us write about the Athletics, probably the most embarrassing franchise in all of American professional sports who weaseled their way to Las Vegas as they moonlight in Sacramento.
RELATED: Who is MLB sensation Nick Kurtz's very private girlfriend Ally Elia?
No MLB player in the 150-year history of baseball has had Kurtz's state line of six hits, six runs, and eight RBIs, not to mention four home runs.
His 19 total bases tied Shawn Green's record for a single game, and Kurtz beat him by one RBI.
So what did Kurtz's college sweetheart and girlfriend from Wake Forest Ally Elia (also reported as Ally Eliea) have to say about it?
"Insanity," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, reposting the four home run graphic from the MLB's official account.
That's the perfect way to describe it.
Known as the "Big Amish," because he grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, famous for its big Amish population, he was literally unknown to the casual sports fan before last night. Because, well, he plays for the soon-to-be Las Vegas A's.
His July numbers are truly historic, so it might not be too long before Kurtz becomes a household name for good.
And last night was the first time his godparents had seen him play in the major leagues. They might have to stick around for awhile.
Now imagine what could happen when Ally shows up!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip