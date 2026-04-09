Wyndham Clark’s New Girlfriend Emily Stands Out at Masters, in Bikini Post

Wyndham Clark is certainly winning at the Masters both on and off the golf course. He not only had a solid Round 1 at the Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia, but he hard launched his relationship with Emily Tanner while at the Par 3 Contest.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion started his Round 1 off with a even-par score, leaving him just five shots off the leaders — although he did bogey the 18th hole.

Clark’s new girlfriend turns head at Masters

That was Thursday. His day at the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, however, certainly was a winning one as he revealed to the world his new girlfriend, who was his caddy on the day. Clark wrote, “Par 3 with my good luck charm 🌺.” She’s replied, “My love ❤️,” as the two posted the following photos.

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims, who turned her own heads at the Masters, commented, “Hard launch !!”

The 32-year-old Clark was previously dating Alicia Bogdanski, who was the seen with him during his only career major win back in ‘23 in Los Angeles, California.

Tanner, meanwhile, showed she can swing a club, too — although Clark did get two hole-in-ones to steal the show at the Par 3 Contest.

Stunning photos of Tanner on her IG

She is the founder of Over Social Agency and definitely turns heads with her social media posts like this bikini one:

And this cowgirl look:

Congrats to Clark and Tanner on their hard launch.

Apr 8, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Wyndham Clark and his girlfriend stands with the pin flag on the second hole during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters Tournament. | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Clark not the only to hard launch a relationship

Fellow superstar golfer Viktor Hovland went viral with his new teacher girlfriend, who was also his caddie at the Par 3 Contest.