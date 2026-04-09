Viktor Hovland’s New Teacher Girlfriend Turns Heads at Masters
Viktor Hovland already won at the Masters before he teed on for Thursday’s Round 1 of the 2026 Masters at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia.
The 28-year-old Norwegian golf sensation had a tough first round shooting three over par, but is still in the mix where anything can happen against the world’s best.
That’s the way to hard launch a relationship
Beforehand, the 22nd-ranked golfer made headlines on Wednesday at the Par 3 contest when he hard launched his relationship with Tuva Dahl Jensen, who caddied for him, that was sealed with a special kiss that turned heads.
The two would pose for pictures, shares some smiles and hugs as well.
Jensen, who is 27, is a school teacher in Norway according to publication Dagbladet.
She also showed she can golf, too. Just watch this insane putt.
She even stood out posing with Hovland and other European golfers and WAGs.
Congrats to the new happy couple. Hopefully, he can turn it around on the golf course as well.
Other WAGs stand out as well at Masters
Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims also stole the show, while Jon Rahm’s wife Kelley was in the spotlight.
Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll is always making headlines as well.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.