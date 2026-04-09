Viktor Hovland’s New Teacher Girlfriend Turns Heads at Masters

Viktor Hovland already won at the Masters before he teed on for Thursday’s Round 1 of the 2026 Masters at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia.

The 28-year-old Norwegian golf sensation had a tough first round shooting three over par, but is still in the mix where anything can happen against the world’s best.

That’s the way to hard launch a relationship

Beforehand, the 22nd-ranked golfer made headlines on Wednesday at the Par 3 contest when he hard launched his relationship with Tuva Dahl Jensen, who caddied for him, that was sealed with a special kiss that turned heads.

Viktor Hovland shocks golf world by revealing new relationship with teacher at Masters https://t.co/1QXDxbTGUr pic.twitter.com/qhUTQAcXMu — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2026

The two would pose for pictures, shares some smiles and hugs as well.

Viktor Hovland with his new girlfriend at the Par 3 Contest. 💙 pic.twitter.com/vuFTvIoVFa — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 8, 2026

Jensen, who is 27, is a school teacher in Norway according to publication Dagbladet.

She also showed she can golf, too. Just watch this insane putt.

Viktor take notes babe pic.twitter.com/stppjXJE9m — Hovland Updates (@ViktorHovi) April 8, 2026

She even stood out posing with Hovland and other European golfers and WAGs.

Congrats to the new happy couple. Hopefully, he can turn it around on the golf course as well.

Other WAGs stand out as well at Masters

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims also stole the show, while Jon Rahm’s wife Kelley was in the spotlight.

Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll is always making headlines as well.