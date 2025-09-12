X Games legend Shaun White surprisingly splits with fiancée Nina Dobrev
The wedding bells have gone silent this week for former Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, 39, and actress Nina Dobrev, 36. According to a People Magazine exclusive report, the couple have ended their engagement after five years together.
White and Dobrev announced their engagement in October of 2024 with much fan fare and excitement with the 'Vampire Diaries' star flashing a large solitaire diamond ring in photos of the big proposal.
The ring was noticeably absent earlier this week, however, as Dobrev attended the Toronto Film Festival solo. The five-carat diamond would be hard to miss.
Shots of the actress at the premiere of 'Eternity' during TIFF at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Ontario, on Sunday show her in a slinky black dress with plenty of accessories – yet no ring. The former 'Degrassi' star was there to support actor Miles Teller, a close friend of the former couple, as he begins promotion for the movie, which also features Callum Turner and Elizabeth Olsen.
Though the former couple have yet to address their split publicly, a source close to the situation told the Associated Press that the engagement, as well as the whole relationship, is over.
“It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another,” a source said to People.
It's unclear when the duo called it quits though Page Six reports they were last photographed together on August 31 while in Los Angeles. White's last post on social media that featured Dobrev was on July 27.
White appeared in a post from Dobrev on August 19, but the X Games star vanished after that. The main focus of the WHITESPACE founder's social media since then has been snowboarding, including a powder-filled trip to Chile.
Dobrev recently opened up about leaving her hit show “The Vampire Diaries” after six seasons due to a disparity in pay between her and her male co-stars.
White and Dobrev went public with their relationship in May of 2020. They met in 2019 at a Tony Robbins motivational event where they both participated as speakers.
